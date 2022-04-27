Vladimir Norov appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, April 27 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan held an expanded meeting of the Collegium

According to the MFA, the newly appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov, who is also entrusted with the duties of Minister of Foreign Affairs, was introduced at the event.

Vladimir Norov has until now served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

According to the decree of the President of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Foreign Policy and Security Issues.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan