Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,985 in the last 365 days.

Vladimir Norov appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, April 27 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan held an expanded meeting of the Collegium

According to the MFA, the newly appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov, who is also entrusted with the duties of Minister of Foreign Affairs, was introduced at the event.

Vladimir Norov has until now served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

According to the decree of the President of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Foreign Policy and Security Issues.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Vladimir Norov appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.