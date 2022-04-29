45 billion US dollars investigated and secured by Swiss Security Solutions LLC & Announced New Challenges during 2022
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems.
Crisis is composed of danger and opportunity.”ZüRICH-CITY, ZüRICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC announced today that global incidents and issues as war in Ukraine, Oil & Gas Crisis, immigrants flow, inflation and price rising as well as shortage of food, metal and other products are not impacting the everyday business in Switzerland and globally. Anyway, Executive Board has decided to implement the specific measures to be sure to stay on the strategic goal track for next 5 years. As measures for this challenge, Swiss Security Solutions LLC decided to optimize and improve its teams, technology and methodology of work, which already gives wished results in better project work and end-project results for customers. The customer orientation and customized service providing in investigations, business intelligence and security & defence sectors are the strongest factors why customers comes to Swiss Security Solutions LLC to be served.
— John F. Kennedy
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people, businesses and public in our communities, and to make our private, business and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security & investigations are unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. They offer suitable integral security solutions from a single source. They guarantee 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI).
45 billion US dollars were investigated and secured by Swiss Security Solutions LLC announced Executive Board today 29th April 2022. The websites and marketing will be updated accordingly. The top private and financial investigative services and solutions which helped 45 billion US dollars to be investigated and secured are:
- Enhanced Due Diligence
- Asset Tracing & Recovery
- Business Intelligence Solutions for Investors and investments checks
- Cyber & Blockchain Investigations
- Background & Activity Checks
Swiss Security Solutions LLC specialize in investigating investment fraud, identity theft, financial statement fraud, asset misappropriation, romance fraud, skimming of cash, misuse of company assets, theft of intellectual property and trade secrets and healthcare, insurance, and banking. Swiss Security Solutions LLC services and solutions also include background checks, locating a missing person, infidelity and cheating spouse, prenuptial matrimonial agreements, online brand fraud, banking fraud, corporate intelligence, communications, phone and laptop monitoring, vehicle tracking, surveillance and observation, forensic services and digital forensic services (depending on country and canton laws). To better cover the Global and Swiss Market, there are few departments which are covering specific works and approaches e.G. Swiss Detective Agency, Private Detective Agency Switzerland or www.privatdetektiv-zurich.ch.
From today interview with Executive Board Member of the Swiss Security Solutions LLC comes the Statement "Over the years, we’ve built up a solid reputation based on integrity, quality, and experience. Each of our investigators is experienced and dedicated, and together we make up a skilled and well-rounded team. We’re serious about our work, holding all information provided by clients in strict confidence. We’re in the trust business, and work hard to ensure our clients are always making sound, informed decisions. Keep reading to learn about special qualities that set us apart, past case studies, services provided, and more. For example: All private investigators working on your case will handle it with professional, discreet methods. Your identity, along with what we do on your behalf, is kept absolutely discreet and confidential. In most circumstances, Swiss Security Solutions LLC staff will follow your instructions to the letter. All clients can rest assured that confidentiality is paramount there at Swiss Security Solutions LLC, from the highest profile personalities to executives and government officials. Confidential NDA is available for any work, just ask your Single Point of Contact (SPoC)."
If you believe you need through and methodical cyber investigation globally, business intelligence, private and financial investigations, cybersecurity and blockchain investigative solutions in Switzerland and globally, please contact your Single Point of Contact at Swiss Security Solutions LLC for assistance.
Elena Göldi
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
info@swiss-security-solutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Swiss Security Solutions LLC - 45 billion US dollars investigated and secured by Swiss Security Solutions LLC teams & New Challenges during 2022