Innovative Cleanroom Technologies Announces Completion of Cleanroom Project for Akron Biotech
ICT is a leader in modular cleanrooms, PharmaWalls and walkable ceilingsNEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Cleanroom Technologies (ICT) is proud to announce the completion of a Design-Manufacture-Build 17,000-square-foot cleanroom project for Akron Biotech in Sarasota, Florida. This project was completed on time and within budget.
ICT is a leader in cleanroom technology, with a mission to produce the most innovative and high-quality products on the market today. In Binghamton, New York, its manufacturing plant produces industry-leading modular cleanroom wall and walkable ceiling systems designed to create ultrapure environments for countless different applications.
ICT provides cleanroom solutions that meet or exceed the most stringent international standards, including ISO 14644-1 and FED 209E. Its modular wall and ceiling systems are designed for maximum durability and ease of installation, while its USP 797/800 sterile compounding solutions provide a complete turnkey solution for critical environment needs. In addition, ICT offers a full range of accessories and installation services to ensure cleanrooms meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
A key component of any successful ICT turnkey solution is the ability to accept and be accountable for the performance and cost of an entire project.
"At ICT, we believe that a truly comprehensive approach means fully understanding all aspects of a cleanroom facility project and overseeing every stage of its design, construction and commissioning. This includes taking on the responsibility for ensuring that the project meets all of its specified requirements in terms of cost, quality and performance," said ICT President M. Ronald Harms. "By working closely with our clients to identify their specific needs and challenges, we can provide customized solutions that deliver measurable results."
The Akron Biotech cleanroom is designed to meet cGMP and FDA standards for manufacturing pharmaceuticals and biologics. It features Class 10,000 (ISO 7) air quality and includes aseptic filling capabilities.
"We would like to thank Akron Biotech for its confidence in us, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them. ICT is committed to excellence and quality, and this project represents a new benchmark for us in terms of the level of service we can provide," Harms said.
For more information about the services provided by Innovative Cleanroom Technologies, visit ictclean.com or email info@ictclean.com.
