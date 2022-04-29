Intergalactic Planetary Babies NFTs to Support No Kid Hungry Campaign at Launch
Collectors will also have an opportunity to adopt 8,888 planetary babiesNEWARK, N.J. , UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An NFT collection, Intergalactic Planetary Babies (IPB), is launching May 8 with eight of the digital art pieces earmarked to support No Kid Hungry, which works to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.
Far from the average NFT collection, IPB features a riveting story line. These planetary babies left their dying planet of Gugurugaga and travelled from galaxy to galaxy in search of a new home. What they found was Earth; however, they quickly discovered that the same evil that destroyed their planet was present in some earthlings. Determined not to let history repeat itself and ruin their new beloved home, the planetary babies form a coalition to become Earth’s protectors against The Dark.
Rembrandt “Remy” Damian, the co-creator of IPB, said rather than make a promise to give to a charitable cause well after launch, as new NFTs often do, he decided IPB’s giving should come at the forefront of their launch. The eight digital art pieces IPB is contributing to No Kid Hungry will be auctioned on the OpenSea marketplace. These intergalactic planetary babies are on a mission to spread love and vanquish bad vibes on Earth.
In addition to their NFT, winners will also receive a signed gallery art print of the NFT that they won, an opportunity to meet virtually with the IPB team and a profile picture.
Damian said 100 percent of the funds raised through the auction will be donated to No Kid Hungry. The NFT is being launched under the slogan “Spread Love.”
The public will also have an opportunity to adopt 8,888 of the planetary babies.
During phase one, a member-exclusive IPB apparel store will be unlocked, featuring limited-edition tees, caps, hoodies and other collectible goodies. Next, exclusive digital items will be unlocked and made available or gifted to members.
IPB collectible toys will begin production during phase three, followed by IPB comic book storylines being turned into an animated series.
During phase five, IPB will hold onboarding events and conferences to continue to grow the NFT community. Lastly, IPB will donate five percent of its sales to No Kid Hungry when all the babies are adopted.
“I witnessed the effects the pandemic had on students. When everything shut down, some kids had no access to food without a school lunch. We partnered with No Kid Hungry so we can help the NFT community change that,” Damian said.
An immigrant from the Philippines, Damian is a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq. Currently, he is a career counselor for the National Guard and runs an internship program for local high school students.
For more information about Intergalactic Planetary Babies, visit intergalacticbaby.com.
To learn more about the Intergalactic Planetary Babies campaign to support No Kid Hungry, visit intergalacticbaby.com/nkh.html.
About Intergalactic Planetary Babies
Intergalactic Planetary Babies is an NFT art collection launched to help feed children in America.
About No Kid Hungry
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength. The nonprofit charity works to solve hunger and poverty in the U.S. and internationally.
