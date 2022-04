May fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Check out the May fish stocking schedule for bodies of water all across the Upper Snake Region. All fish are catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout unless otherwise listed in the comments column. Time to grab your family and head out for a fun filled day of fishing!

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Comments Birch Creek May 2-6 2,375 Mackay Reservoir May 2-6 4,200 Ashton Reservoir May 2-6 38,751 Becker Pond May 2-6 750 Ryder Park Riverside Pond May 2-6 750 Snake River May 9-13 1,200 Stock @ Johns Hole and Tourist Park Warm River May 9-13 900 Blue Creek Reservoir May 9-13 2,000 Henrys Fork May 9-13 5,000 West Camas Creek May 16-20 1,250 Cottonwood Creek May 16-20 250 Becker Pond May 16-20 750 Ryder Park Riverside Pond May 16-20 750 Trail Creek Pond May 16-20 400 Birch Creek May 16-20 2,375 Ririe Reservoir May 16-20 18,000 Stocking Rainbow Trout Ririe Reservoir May 16-20 3,600 Stocking Tiger Trout Island Park Reservoir May 23-27 9,600 Willow Creek May 23-27 500 Stock @ Pole Bridge Buffalo River May 23-27 1,000 East Harriman Fish Pond May 23-27 1,500 Henrys Fork May 23-27 5,000 Sand Creek WMA Pond #1 May 23-27 3,500 Sand Creek WMA Pond #4 May 23-27 2,700 Snake River May 23-27 1,200 Stock @ Johns Hole and Tourist Park Horseshoe Lake May 30-Jun 3 2,000 Rexburg City Ponds May 30-Jun 3 600 Teardrop Lake May 30-Jun 3 800 Teton River May 30-Jun 3 1,000 Stock near Rexburg Warm River May 30-Jun 3 900

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.