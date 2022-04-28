Submit Release
Statement on Potential DC Circulator Operator Strike

(WASHINGTON, DC) — The District Department of Transportation has been advised by RATP Dev USA, our contracted operator for the DC Circulator, of a potential strike, beginning May 1, with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, the union representing drivers. We remain optimistic that both parties can reach an agreement, and we urge both parties to maintain service operations for our residents while remaining at the table. A strike would severely limit and/or interrupt Circulator services along routes. In preparation for this possibility, we are working with the contracted operator to develop an adjusted plan for limited service, if possible, and alternatives to assist residents and commuters during any period of service interruption. We encourage those who ride DC Circulator to frequently check www.bustime.dccirculator.com or Twitter at @DCCirculator for service updates.

