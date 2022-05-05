A New Enduring Classic: Jimmy Chartron and the Lost Keystone

Book Cover for Jimmy Chartron and the Lost Keystone by Alejandro Colucci

Jimmy Chartron and the Lost Keystone is an enduring fantasy classic for upper middle-grade and young adult readers that hearkens back to the classics of old.

"Combining the best elements of the fantasy adventure genre... and the coming-of-age novel, Jimmy Chartron and the Lost Keystone... is an exciting and original read..." - The Children's Book Review” — The Children's Book Review

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen-year-old Jimmy Chartron is parentless, living on his own and working at the docks. With dreams of becoming an electrician, he’s accepted into the prestigious Navale Academy of Eagleon, where he finds strange things afoot—not the least of which is a ghost who has claimed residence in his head. When murder and mystery unfold at the school, Jimmy finds it’s up to him—and the ghost, Tessa—to solve it, before it’s too late. Author J.T. Michaels brings a fantasy tale of an ancient war, a modern-day murder mystery, mystical creatures, and memorable characters in his masterfully written debut young adult novel, Jimmy Chartron and the Lost Keystone.

Available for pre-order now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.

After the Great War ended a century earlier, Eagleon, now at peace with the other seven countries, shares tales of the heroic men and women idolized for their skills in battle. At his new school, Jimmy sees these heroes depicted among statues in the academy’s hallways, including that of Tessa Marlise, whose exact accomplishments are unknown. It is Tessa who, through a chance magical encounter, becomes the voice in Jimmy’s head, introducing the teen to unusual goings-on at the school, secrets that can change lives—and the world—forever.

With discoveries of monstrous mythical creatures, a murdered caretaker, and suspicious activities, Jimmy finds that the more time Tessa spends inside his head, the deeper he is dragged into the school’s sinister secrets and the more magical abilities are shared with him to sort out these occurrences. Jimmy and Tessa launch a partnership, one in which he helps get to the bottom of an ancient and evil plan looming over them, and that can finally rid him of the ghost in his head and set Tessa free. Grappling with how he, an introverted and hapless orphan, has become a part of this collusion, Jimmy is in a race against time with Tessa to unveil the Academy’s dark secrets.

Author J.T. Michaels expertly weaves a page-turning epic fantasy world that toggles between ancient magic and heroes and current characters and dynamics. With timeless themes of coming of age, loss and longing, and survival, Jimmy Chartron and the Lost Keystone is the next enduring fantasy classic for upper middle-grade and young adult readers alike, that hearkens back to the classics of old (Narnia, The Hobbit, etc…). It is the first volume in a trilogy and is available for pre-order now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.

