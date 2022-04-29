The Online Forum That Has No Analogues in the World To Take Place On May 7th, 2022 on Creative Society Platform

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Creative Society Project The planet's core is now having the greatest impact on the climate, contrary to the theory of the anthropogenic factor.

An incredible event will take place this spring, on May 7, 2022 - the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live."

There is not a single country left in the world that has not faced climate disasters. They are escalating every year. People need to know the truth in order to be prepared for what is coming.” — GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE.

DETROIT, MI, USA, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- An incredible event will take place this spring, on May 7, 2022 - the International Online Forum " Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live. " The questions that will be raised, today concern every person on the planet.For this purpose, volunteers from all over the world will simultaneously interpret the speakers’ speeches in 100 languages. This is a great chance for all of humanity to see the whole sad picture of a consumer society, to recognize the truth, and to find solutions together.Why is this online forum so important?Most people on the planet want to live in a safe world, in comfortable conditions, in good relationships with each other. But at the moment, a minority dictates and forms completely different conditions of existence. These conditions can be called the consumerist format of relationships. In fact, these are anti-human conditions because they lead to division, conflicts, problems and tragedies.The formation of the consumerist format goes back to the time of the Sumerian civilization 6,000 years ago. It was then power, slavery, and domination of the minority over the majority appeared. Up to now, people are dependent on everything: the economic situation, the political context, the climate, the environment, the opinion of "authorities," etc.This online forum will help us see the cause-and-effect connections of current problems and understand what each person can do to change the format from the consumer-oriented to the creative one. We are humans and we can do a lot being united by one goal. And this goal is simple: the survival of humankind.Problem #1 is climate changeThere is not a single country left in the world that has not faced climate disasters. They are escalating every year. What's going on is the synchronization of climate disasters all over the planet. This fact cannot be silenced and ignored. People need to know the truth in order to be prepared for what is coming.The International Online Forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live," will present all the evidence of why our main enemy is climate. Scientists from around the world are sounding the alarm; they are uniting in order to research climate anomalies. While preparing their speeches for the forum, experts from various fields process huge amounts of information and take readings from sensors all over the planet. And all this is being done so that we could see the real picture. The climate is threatening the very existence of humanity.Our civilization has entered the active phase of a global crisis. We see that the problems are growing like a snowball. The climate is changing life beyond recognition in many countries of the world. The environmental situation only exacerbates the planet's ability to resist climate change while the crisis of humanity is negating all attempts to unite the efforts and potentials of humanity.Today, it is important for everyone to understand one simple truth: no one can stand alone against the global crisis. No country can curb climate change. Today, it is vital to change the format of relationships. By changing the format of life from the consumer-oriented to the creative one, we will change the conditions of our existence. And we‘ll be able to unite efforts, resources, and all scientific potential to solve current problems. Millions of people are already taking an active part in the Creative Society socio-cultural project for the benefit of all humankind.Today, the future of all people is in the hands of each individual. And it all starts with an understanding of the changes that are taking place. Join the World Online Forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live!"

Global Crisis. We are People. We Want to Live