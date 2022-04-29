Press Releases

04/28/2022

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Warns Licensed Health Care Practitioners Of Fraudulent Threats Of License Suspension

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 28, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms that licensed professionals, including physicians and dentists, have reported receiving phone calls or notices that their licenses are suspended or at risk of suspension due to federal drug enforcement investigations.

DPH officials are warning that scammers are using publicly available licensing information to create fake charges in order to gain access to personal and financial information.

“DPH will never arbitrarily contact licensees to demand money or any other form of payment or personal and sensitive information,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The department notifies licensees of a legitimate investigation or other action in person or by official letter.”

Commissioner Juthani added that similar scams have occurred over the past few years throughout the country and usually reference a Drug Enforcement Agency action.

While these licensees may receive a call or letter that appears official, please be aware that this is not a legitimate inquiry from DPH and is an effort to trick the residents of Connecticut.

“It is important to resist providing any personal information to anyone reaching out through these methods,” Commissioner Juthani said.

Licensees who believe they have received these fraudulent notices should contact the Federal Trade Commission:

Call 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357)

TTY: 1-866-653-4261

Go online: ftc.gov/complaint

