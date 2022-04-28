Federal judge grants Knudsen request for TRO in Title 42 immigration lawsuit">Federal judge grants Knudsen request for TRO in Title 42 immigration lawsuit Following a lawsuit brought by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and other state attorneys…

April 25, 2022

Following a lawsuit brought by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and other state attorneys general, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) that prevents the Biden administration from lifting the Title 42 policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Attorney General Knudsen issued the following statement in response:

“Lifting Title 42 would overwhelm our Border Patrol agents – who are already being stretched thin because of President Biden’s open border policies – and unleash even more drugs and resulting crime into communities in Montana and around the country. I’ll keep fighting to make the Biden administration enforce the law and secure our border.”

