Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,015 in the last 365 days.

Federal judge grants Knudsen request for TRO in Title 42 immigration lawsuit">Federal judge grants Knudsen request for TRO in Title 42 immigration lawsuit Following a lawsuit brought by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and other state attorneys…

Following a lawsuit brought by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and other state attorneys general, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) that prevents the Biden administration from lifting the Title 42 policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Attorney General Knudsen issued the following statement in response:

“Lifting Title 42 would overwhelm our Border Patrol agents – who are already being stretched thin because of President Biden’s open border policies – and unleash even more drugs and resulting crime into communities in Montana and around the country. I’ll keep fighting to make the Biden administration enforce the law and secure our border.”

The attorneys general requested the TRO last Thursday. Click here to read the TRO.

Click here to read about the lawsuit to keep the Title 42 public health restrictions in place.

You just read:

Federal judge grants Knudsen request for TRO in Title 42 immigration lawsuit">Federal judge grants Knudsen request for TRO in Title 42 immigration lawsuit Following a lawsuit brought by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and other state attorneys…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.