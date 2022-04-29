Rockit is honored with two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise
Rockit achieves two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2022. Rockit has been recognized for its excellence in both international trade and innovation.
I invented our first product to help my daughter sleep when her stroller stopped moving, it's particularly satisfying to win both the innovation and international trade awards”ENGLEWOOD, CO, US, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockit Sleep is honored with two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise!
— Dr. Nick Webb
Rockit Sleep, the baby sleep brand, is one of only seven companies to achieve two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2022. Announced to coincide with the Queen’s birthday, Rockit has been awarded for its international trade and innovation excellence.
Rockit Sleep designs, manufactures, and markets sleep aid devices for babies and toddlers. They launched their leading product, the game-changing Rockit portable baby rocker, in 2017 and have achieved exceptional success internationally with sales to over 40 countries. To find out more about Rockit Sleep, visit https://rockitsleep.com/
Rockit inventor and co-founder Dr. Nick Webb said, “I invented our first product to help my daughter sleep when her stroller stopped moving. All our products, including the Rockit stroller rocker, have innovation at their core and are now sold worldwide, so it is particularly satisfying to win both the innovation and international trade awards”.
Co-founder and director Matt Dyson adds, “It is a fantastic achievement to be honored with two Queens Awards. We work with fantastic distributors worldwide, including Pitkin Stearns, here in the United States. We are so excited to be invited to Buckingham Palace in July to receive the awards”.
In its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.
