Rockit is honored with two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Rockit Founders, Dr. Nick Webb and Matt Dyson, honored to accept the Queen's Award We are honored to receive 2 awards from the Queen of England! Rockit Rocker will help keep your stroller rockin'

Rockit achieves two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2022. Rockit has been recognized for its excellence in both international trade and innovation.

I invented our first product to help my daughter sleep when her stroller stopped moving, it's particularly satisfying to win both the innovation and international trade awards” — Dr. Nick Webb