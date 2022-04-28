Submit Release
Canadian negotiators share latest on Columbia River Treaty

CANADA, April 28 - The Province is hosting a virtual public information session to provide an update and answer questions about Canada-U.S. negotiations on the Columbia River Treaty.

The session will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. (Pacific time), and is open to anyone interested in learning more about the process for modernizing the treaty. A phone-in option will also be available for those not able to connect online.

Speakers will include Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the treaty, and lead members of the Canadian negotiation delegation from B.C. as well as the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations.

Barbara Cosens, professor emerita from the University of Idaho, will talk about the process for modernizing the treaty in the U.S.

Katrine Conroy, British Columbia’s Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, and leadership from Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations will open the meeting with welcoming remarks.

Questions from the public are encouraged, either live during the session or submitted in advance by May 8, 2022.

A second public information session is planned for June 15, 2022, and will focus on Indigenous-led ecosystem studies that are informing potential changes to the treaty. Details about this event can also be found on the Columbia River Treaty public engagement website.

To learn more about the information sessions, register and submit questions, visit the Province’s Columbia River Treaty public engagement website at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/info-sessions

