WWp State Allocations Committee to Meet May 2

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 2, 2022 via video conference.

The meeting is scheduled to begin and 9:00 a.m. via Zoom. During the special meeting, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee will address the state and private forestry grants for Park County Weed and Past Control District and Albany County Weed and Pest Control District, and cover any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment during the meeting.

A link to log into the meeting can be found below. For more information on the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit https://wyoweed.org/.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81059777514?pwd=YXlxWi9SVXdoZU9GUndWZHRaczVZdz09