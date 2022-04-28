Conduct Board May Disciplinary Hearings

Between its three cases, the board is scheduled for five days of hearings.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced three May disciplinary hearings involving two attorneys and a judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

May 2-4 Disciplinary Counsel v. Brittany Dawn O’Diam Case No. 2021-031 Respondent’s counsel: Christopher J. Weber, Columbus Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

May 6 Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Richard Alan Lemons Case No. 2021-040 Respondent’s counsel: Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

May 11 Stark County Bar Association v. Seth Walter Arkow Case No. 2021-033 Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Columbus Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus