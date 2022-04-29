SMARTFAUCETS CAN HELP END CALIFORNIA DROUGHT ISSUES BY SAVING 40% WATER (LAB TESTED BY MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY CALIFORNIA)
With the Current Pandemic and Worldwide shortage of clean drinking water, Touchless Auto Shut off faucets will soon be in demand and eventually a daily necessity.
Unfortunately, the only Touchless auto shut off faucets are the motion sensor faucets which often fails, hence many continue to use manual faucets which is unsanitary and very wasteful in water.
Why is SmartFaucets so unique?
1. Patented Preset Touch Temperature and Timer control
SmartFaucets combines the motion sensor with a Patented Smart Touchpad with preset temperature and timer for further sanitation and convenience while saving even more water.
A lot of water is wasted adjusting that temperature.
With US flow rate of 1 gallon per minute, Auto Shut off means 1 gallon of water saved while brushing your teeth , twice a day means 2 gallons of precious water saved plus miscellaneous savings means 1000 gallons saved per person per year
This means 1 billion gallons saved per million population.
2. Reliability & Durability—Lab Tested 30 years without Failure ( if used 50 times a day)
Unlike the current motion sensor faucets in public restrooms that often fails, SmartFaucets had been lab tested by IAPMO for 55,0000 uses without failure including its unique rechargeable battery which means never having to change batteries again.
This means 30 years lifespan if used 50 times a day.
Hence SmartFaucets is the only faucet that qualifies for pace a government backed financing for green innovation which means owners can install SmartFaucets with Zero money out of pocket while saving water gas electric paper towels and trash
SmartFaucets can be more Economical and Sanitary than Manual faucets in the long run
SmartFaucets is the answer to this drought and pandemic. It can help save billions and trillions of gallons of water on our planet and reduces trash water into the ocean saving ocean lives
