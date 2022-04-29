9-Year-Old Boy's Children's Book Hits #1 On Kickstarter

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by his love of travel, Cameron Fica, 9, co-wrote his first book with his mom, Slothee Wants Coffee. Over the past year, they have worked together to create a sloth plush, pop it fidget, tote, stickers, and more. Cameron and his mom, Nikki Pezzopane, launched a Kickstarter for their second book, Slothee Still Wants Coffee. Kickstarter allows pre-orders of the hardcover children's book through their funding platform. After 36 hours of going live, Kickstarter awarded the book the "Project We Love" badge and it reached the #1 most popular children's book out of 10,884 projects and #13 most popular overall publication out of 56,693.

In Slothee Still Wants Coffee, Slothee the sloth travels from Costa Rica to Peru, Mexico, Jamaica, Uganda, Vietnam, and Australia in search of the perfect cup of coffee. In Slothee Wants Coffee, Slothee explored Costa Rica to Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Hawaii. It is a multicultural, educational children's book for all to enjoy. In addition, 5% of their monthly sales are donated to The Sloth Conservation Foundation.

“We used to travel all around the world, but then the pandemic hit so we stopped traveling and wrote a book about travel,” said Cameron Fica, "I got the idea at a coffee shop in Costa Rica while watching the sloths in the trees. I didn't think we could really make it into a book, but my mom worked with me to make it happen."

If you are a sloth, travel, or coffee lover, this is a book to add to your library. Pre-orders on Kickstarter are available until May 20, 2022, at www.kickstarter.com/projects/slotheewantscoffee/slothee-still-wants-coffee.

