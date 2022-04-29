Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,758 in the last 365 days.

9-Year-Old Boy's Children's Book Hits #1 On Kickstarter

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by his love of travel, Cameron Fica, 9, co-wrote his first book with his mom, Slothee Wants Coffee. Over the past year, they have worked together to create a sloth plush, pop it fidget, tote, stickers, and more. Cameron and his mom, Nikki Pezzopane, launched a Kickstarter for their second book, Slothee Still Wants Coffee. Kickstarter allows pre-orders of the hardcover children's book through their funding platform. After 36 hours of going live, Kickstarter awarded the book the "Project We Love" badge and it reached the #1 most popular children's book out of 10,884 projects and #13 most popular overall publication out of 56,693.

In Slothee Still Wants Coffee, Slothee the sloth travels from Costa Rica to Peru, Mexico, Jamaica, Uganda, Vietnam, and Australia in search of the perfect cup of coffee. In Slothee Wants Coffee, Slothee explored Costa Rica to Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Hawaii. It is a multicultural, educational children's book for all to enjoy. In addition, 5% of their monthly sales are donated to The Sloth Conservation Foundation.

“We used to travel all around the world, but then the pandemic hit so we stopped traveling and wrote a book about travel,” said Cameron Fica, "I got the idea at a coffee shop in Costa Rica while watching the sloths in the trees. I didn't think we could really make it into a book, but my mom worked with me to make it happen."

If you are a sloth, travel, or coffee lover, this is a book to add to your library. Pre-orders on Kickstarter are available until May 20, 2022, at www.kickstarter.com/projects/slotheewantscoffee/slothee-still-wants-coffee.

Nicole Fica
Slothee Wants Coffee
+1 480-231-5582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Pre-Orders for Slothee Still Wants Coffee Now Available on Kickstarter

You just read:

9-Year-Old Boy's Children's Book Hits #1 On Kickstarter

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.