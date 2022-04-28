Submit Release
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Releases Report Announcing Delaware Erases Rape Kit Backlog

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the release of a special report titled “Delaware Erases Rape Kit Backlog.” This report reviewed the State of Delaware’s use of federal grant funds provided by the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) for implementing best practices to clear the backlog of untested rape kits.

“Every year there are 463,634 victims (age 12 or older) of rape and sexual assault in the United States,” McGuiness said. “Unlike other proactive states in the region, Delaware has yet to address legislation mandating testing for all rape kits to eliminate the backlog from recurring and ensure justice is provided for survivors.”

Under Delaware Code 2909, the State Auditor may produce special reports that examine state agencies’ performance and offer recommendations for greater accuracy and efficiency, as well as data, information, and recommendations the State Auditor deems advisable and necessary.

“Sexual assault affects millions of individuals globally regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic status. Acting now demonstrates that survivors matter and that those who break the law will be held accountable. It is key that policymakers develop a solution to prevent unnecessary delays and backlogs from forming,” McGuiness said.

“The Criminal Justice Council continues working with our partners to enhance the current testing policy to ensure the elimination of future backlogs of sexual assault kits,” Said Michael Kelly, Delaware SAKI Coordinator.

“I am thankful for the cooperation from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council and their ongoing work to address untested sexual assault kits in our state. Together, we can shine a spotlight on this issue and inspire a meaningful change that supports Delaware’s survivors and prevents future backlogs from accumulating,” McGuiness said.

The special report: Delaware Erases Rape Kit Backlog can be found on the Auditor’s Office’s website here.

Learn about the Delaware Auditor’s Office at https://auditor.delaware.gov.

