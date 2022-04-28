Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,011 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Issues Statement on Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 02:36pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement on the most substantive reform to education funding in more than 30 years, commending the passage of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act:

“Today is a tremendous day for Tennessee students. After months of engagement with thousands of Tennesseans, our state will have a new, innovative K-12 funding formula that improves public education by putting kids first. I commend the General Assembly for their partnership and desire to move Tennessee public education to a new frontier.”

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee Issues Statement on Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.