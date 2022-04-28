South Tampa’s Westshore Marina District to Host Monthly Fresh Market

We are proud to be the conduit bringing people together to enjoy the reimagined, vibrant District that was designed with the community in mind.” — Dominic Pickering, Executive Director of West Coast

TAMPA, FL, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As South Tampa continues to transform into a thriving community, Westshore Marina District is pleased to announce the Summer Night Exchange, a monthly fresh market featuring over 30 unique local vendors. Scheduled to kick off on May 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Summer Night Exchange will be held in the walkable 52-acre mixed-use community along Tampa Bay on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the summer. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, the developer of Westshore Marina District, invites the community to experience firsthand the waterfront lifestyle the District has to offer.

Under rows of twinkling market lights just east of the Westshore Marina District roundabout, the wide array of vendors will include those selling fresh produce, prepared take-home foods, locally-made arts and crafts, fair trade goods and more. The market will also feature wine sampling, a variety of food trucks and live music.

“The Summer Night Exchange highlights BTI Partners’ commitment to building communities through the establishment of experiential lifestyle programming,” said Dominic Pickering, Executive Director, West Coast Florida for BTI Partners. “We are proud to be the conduit bringing people together to enjoy the reimagined, vibrant District that was designed with the community in mind.”

The Summer Night Exchange is sponsored by Westshore Marina District’s Marina Pointe, Town Westshore and Tampa Bay Markets.

Westshore Marina District, situated along 1.5 scenic miles of bayfront, is home to BTI Partners’ luxury high-rise condominiums, called Marina Pointe, and Marina Landings, a 70,000-square-foot town center with shops and restaurants, all within walking distance.

As a Marina Landings tenant and the host of monthly “Cellar Tasting” and “Wine Wednesday” events, Cru Cellars will offer wine sampling at the Summer Night Market. Their on-site wine restaurant features a 2000-bottle wine cellar with a curated bottle list. Cru Cellars’ Westshore Marina District location boasts a delicious dinner menu with award-winning dishes, a brand-new craft cocktail menu, and a selection of curated wines.

Furthering BTI Partners’ commitment to foster a vibrant live-work-play environment in Westshore Marina District, other Marina Landings curated tenants include Sand Surf Co., Salon Color Bar, Duckweed Urban Grocery, Buzzed Bull Creamery, Chuck Lager America’s Tavern and many more to come.

Westshore Marina District has already hosted a variety of successful community events such as jazz strolls, yoga and “yappy hours.” The Summer Night Exchange is expected to be one of many more community-centric lifestyle programs designed to offer a more exciting quality of life as the neighborhood comes alive at Westshore Marina District.

The new lifestyle programming comes as construction on Marina Pointe’s first tower, consisting of 120 condominium residences, is nearing completion. The lavish condos are priced ranging from the $1,000,000’s to over $3 million with only 4 residences remaining and a tower two release to be announced soon. Once BTI Partners’ development and neighboring residential projects are completed, the area will have nearly 2,400 new residences, revitalizing the South Tampa waterfront.

Westshore Marina District is located off Westshore and Gandy Boulevards on Old Tampa Bay across from St. Petersburg and easily accessible from the Selmon Expressway Extension.

For more information on Westshore Marina District’s full calendar of events, visit https://westshoremarinadistrict.com/events/.

About Westshore Marina District:

Westshore Marina District is a stunning new master-planned community overlooking one of the largest and most impressive yacht basins on Tampa Bay. Situated along 1.5 scenic miles of waterfront, green space, marina and open bay, this all-new, 52-acre destination presents a fresh, contemporary environment for water-inspired living, shopping, dining and recreation. Learn more at http://westshoremarinadistrict.com. For more information on Marina Pointe, visit: https://marinapointe.com/.



About BTI Partners:

Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners is a leading real estate development and investment firm in Florida. Led by Noah Breakstone, BTI Partners’ leadership team focuses on growth markets and investing in value-add assets. BTI Partners was founded in the 1950s as a residential developer, multifamily builder, hotel operator and investor. Over the decades, the firm has evolved to focus on large projects that require innovative thinking and flexibility to perform a variety of roles in complex real estate transactions involving all asset classes in urban cores across Florida. BTI Partners is developing some of Florida’s largest commercial and residential projects in Orlando, Tampa and South Florida and is actively looking for acquisitions and joint venture opportunities in the Southeastern US. BTI Partners has earned many industry awards of excellence, including America’s Best Builder, Florida’s Best Builder, Builder of the Year in South Florida, and dozens of design awards. For more information visit: https://btipartners.com/