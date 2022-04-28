Dave Creek Media Franchise Group Announces New Franchise in Northwest Arkansas
Dave Creek Media Continues to ExpandCONWAY, AR, US, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Dave Creek Media Franchise Group Announces New Franchise in Northwest Arkansas
Conway, AR, April 28, 2022 - Dave Creek Media Franchise Group, LLC based in Conway, Arkansas has awarded PACS Media Group, LLC the exclusive territories of Northwest Arkansas to include Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and the neighboring communities. PACS Media Group LLC is led by Tom Porterfield, an experienced business professional, and includes other seasoned investors from Arkansas.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the partnership with Tom and the many opportunities available in Northwest Arkansas,” said Glenn Crockett, Dave Creek Media CEO. “We are excited about the potential in this market under his leadership.”
“As a CPA, the numbers made perfect sense. That along with the leadership team and I felt this was a safe investment with huge potential,” said Tom Porterfield.
About Dave Creek Media
Headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, Dave Creek Media brings a unique focus to the digital marketing space. They provide a results-focused platform that bridges the gap between what customers need and the solutions our clients can provide. This platform includes a tailored dashboard to allow clients to see in full transparency exactly where their marketing investment is spent and to enable them to track and measure results.
For more information about Dave Creek Media and franchise opportunities, visit our website and social media pages:
WEBSITE: https://www.davecreekmedia.com https://davecreekfranchise.com/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DaveCreekMedia/
LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/davecreekmedia/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/davecreekmedia/
CONTACT
Glenn Crockett
501-499-9610
info@davecreekmedia.com
Glenn Crockett
Dave Creek Media
+1 501-730-4687
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other