Griot launches unified communication application for skilled trades
Griot helps field technicians to always do their best work by leveraging the collective wisdom of the entire team.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Griot (griot.co), pronounced gree-OH, our vision is to work alongside skilled trades as a trusted partner, simplifying communication and knowledge sharing amongst field technicians and the greater organization they work with. “After spending the last 6 months in a closed preview, today we are pleased to announce the public launch of Griot! The product we publicly launch today has significant improvements such as faster response times, an improved user experience, increased device compatibility back to iOS 10 (circa 2016 Apple devices) and Android 7 (circa 2016 Android devices), and a fully functional web browser application to complement the iOS and Android mobile applications!” said Sean Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Griot.
We are thankful to all the partners who participated in our preview, and we are excited about moving forward to help skilled trade organizations better serve their employees and their customers!
For any organizations with skilled trades or maintenance personnel working in the field who would like to learn more about Griot or take us for a test spin, please visit us at griot.co.
About Griot
Griot (griot.co) is the leading unified communication and knowledge capture tool for skilled trades, helping electricians, plumbers, security system, HVAC, maintenance, access control and low voltage technicians get the knowledge they need to complete a job on time and in one trip. To read more about what we are doing, visit our Blog (blog.griot.co)
