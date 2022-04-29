Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,786 in the last 365 days.

Griot launches unified communication application for skilled trades

Griot logo

Griot logo

Home screen

Home screen

Video call

Video call

Griot helps field technicians to always do their best work by leveraging the collective wisdom of the entire team.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Griot (griot.co), pronounced gree-OH, our vision is to work alongside skilled trades as a trusted partner, simplifying communication and knowledge sharing amongst field technicians and the greater organization they work with. “After spending the last 6 months in a closed preview, today we are pleased to announce the public launch of Griot! The product we publicly launch today has significant improvements such as faster response times, an improved user experience, increased device compatibility back to iOS 10 (circa 2016 Apple devices) and Android 7 (circa 2016 Android devices), and a fully functional web browser application to complement the iOS and Android mobile applications!” said Sean Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Griot.

We are thankful to all the partners who participated in our preview, and we are excited about moving forward to help skilled trade organizations better serve their employees and their customers!

For any organizations with skilled trades or maintenance personnel working in the field who would like to learn more about Griot or take us for a test spin, please visit us at griot.co.


About Griot
Griot (griot.co) is the leading unified communication and knowledge capture tool for skilled trades, helping electricians, plumbers, security system, HVAC, maintenance, access control and low voltage technicians get the knowledge they need to complete a job on time and in one trip. To read more about what we are doing, visit our Blog (blog.griot.co)

Media contact: info@griot.co

Griot Info
Griot Technology
+1 650-206-8243
info@griot.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Video Calling

You just read:

Griot launches unified communication application for skilled trades

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.