New Flow T Brush Toothbrush Launches Kickstarter Campaign on May 4, 2022

Get started on this stylish and convenient journey. Don’t need to keep a cup in the bathroom for rinsing your mouth. A 6 in 1 Features non-electric stylish & functional toothbrush

A 6 in 1 Features non-electric stylish & functional toothbrush

Flow T Brush impresses with its compelling design optimised for durability and sustainability, and it pleases with minimalist aesthetics” — Red Dot Jury

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong - April 28, 2022 – UC Development Limited announced it will launch a Kickstarter campaign on May 4, 2022 at 8 a.m. EST for its patented new Flow T Brush. The award-winning Flow T Brush is a 6-in-1 solution featuring a streamlined design, no electronic components, and is manufactured with recyclable materials.

Providing the needed funds are received, the company estimates that shipping will begin in July 2022. It will only ship to certain countries. Early Bird Discounts include 66 percent off of the standard or sharing gift set for the first 30 backers. The brush is available in white and dark grey to accommodate any décor. Future goals include expanding color options to include navy blue, lemonade pink, and an aluminum model.

The Flow T Brush is a sustainably designed toothbrush and has the ability to direct water into the mouth like a water fountain. It’s a fun feature that encourages children to brush and eliminates the need for a washable cup or expensive disposable cups for mouth rinsing. The brush can be placed on a counter as a stand-alone unit or hung on the wall, making it a convenient option for people with disabilities.

The unique and innovative design is optimized for durability, sustainability, and is aesthetically appealing. The brush has replaceable heads that reduce waste and increases the lifespan of the handle, while the slim head design enables users to clean their mouth more effectively.

Flow T Brush has won international acclaim. It received the 2021 Red Dot Award in Germany for Innovative Product. The Red Dot jury stated, “Flow T Brush impresses with its compelling design optimized for durability and sustainability, and it pleases with minimalist aesthetics.” It received the silver 2021 Muse Design Award in the U.S. for Product Design.

This Company won 2021 Indigo awards in the Netherlands encompassing a gold for Packaging Design, silver for Branding, silver for Promotional Materials, and bronze for the Event. It won the 2019 Merit Award for Corporate Group at the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards, and the 2021 Bright Future SME’s Youth Creative Entrepreneurship Award at the Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Medium Business Awards.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Flow T Brush provides individuals and entities with an opportunity to invest in an innovative product that’s destined to be the future of oral health. Aesthetically pleasing, it combines stylishness with functionality, offers sustainability, and an eco-friendly solution that reduces waste.

For more information, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/youseeuc/flow-t-brush-a-stylish-and-functional-toothbrush

Media Kit Download Link: https://youseeuc.com/design/flow-t-brush/flow-t-brush-media-kit.zip

Company Name- UC Development Limited

Contact Person- Wincy Tsang

Email- d@youseeuc.com

Website- https://youseeuc.com/design/

Flow T Brush, Reform of toothbrush