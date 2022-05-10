Peanut butter revisited

Pasokin PB Bites: peanut butter as you have never tasted before Pasokin light and airy PB snacks are vegan, gluten-free, made with simple ingredients and hi-oleic peanuts Adventure racer Marco Amselem founded Pasokin inspired by his favorite peanut butter snack

Founded in California by a professional athlete, Pasokin wants to change the way Americans eat peanut butter

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's the same good and old peanut butter, but different. Founded by a world-class adventure racer in San Diego, California, Pasokin takes consumers to a whole new PB experience with its plant-based snacks made with high-quality peanuts. Its distinctive cork-like shape may be deceiving at first look, but the final impression is pure delight. These PB Bites crumble and melt in your mouth, captivating your taste buds with an unexpected and yet familiar peanut butter flavor.

Behind the idea is entrepreneur and professional athlete Marco Amselem. Born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, he grew up eating paçoca (pronounced pa-SO-ca), a national treat made with peanuts that has been produced for more than a century. After graduating from Industrial Design, Amselem moved to San Diego to pursue an MBA in Business Administration and his dream to become a world-champion adventure racer.

He founded Pasokin in 2016, inspired by his favorite Brazilian snack. After many trials in his home kitchen, Amselem perfected the recipe for his PB Bites, now available in three different flavors: Original, Cocoa Crunch and Cinnamon Oat (with a sugar-free version of the snack expected to launch this fall). The brand is committed to using only hi-oleic peanuts sourced from the best producers in the country. This variety contains 30% more monounsaturated fats than regular peanuts, with an oil profile similar to that of olive oil, seeds, and avocados. In addition, all the products–which also include a peanut butter topping called PB Crumbs and the new Peanut Powder–are vegan, non-GMO verified, and contain no artificial flavors or additives. From roasting to packaging, everything is made at Pasokin's gluten-free facility.

Pasokin is sold across the country at supermarkets, convenience stores, bike shops, gyms, coffee shops, and online at both Amazon and the company's website. In late 2021 it also became available in Canada.



Tired of energy bars? Try Pasokin.

With an extreme focus on his athletic training, carried out largely outdoors, Amselem knows the right combination of key nutrients to fuel an active body. He soon realized that his PB Bites were a convenient on-the-go refuel and a smart alternative to energy bars. "The product is definitely good for athletes. You get energy and carbs from sugar, electrolytes from salt and protein from peanuts," he explains. "It is the simplest way to get these three components."

But Pasokin is not a PB experience limited to athletes. These light and airy bite-sized snacks are just the thing if you need a little pick-me-up in your busy day. They pair wonderfully with a cup of coffee, and kids love to hold the small two-unit box in their tiny hands. The packaging also makes them perfect for sharing with friends and family.



About Marco Amselem

Marco Amselem was first introduced to adventure racing in 2008 during college in Sao Paulo. "A friend of mine told me they were missing one person to complete their team," recalls Amselem. It was love at first sight. "I love to be challenged, and adventure racing is all about challenges." In 2010, Amselem moved to San Diego, where he soon joined a professional team of adventure racers while undertaking an MBA at UCSD. Three years later, he was invited to join Vidaraid, a squad of extremely skilled athletes and currently the second-best in the world ranking. So far, they hold eight first places at the AR World Series, pushing Amselem closer to fulfilling his dream.

Pasokin was also born out of Amselem's dream to offer American consumers a new PB experience. "It always amazed me that paçoca and peanut butter are so much taste-alike," he says. They are essentially the same thing but entirely distinct from each other." Another remarkable difference between Pasokin and the classic peanut butter lies in the use of the highest quality peanut available on the US market. "High-oleic peanuts stay fresh longer and are richer in oleic acids, the good fat, beneficial to our health," explains Amselem.

Of course, changing a habit so ingrained in a country's food culture is not an easy task, especially when it comes to peanut butter and Americans. But Amselem is up to this challenge. "I just love to see the reaction every time someone tries Pasokin for the first time," he notes. "There is always a big sigh of surprise mixed with delight. They are instantaneously hooked by Pasokin!"