Hiller Obtains America's Plumbing & Sewer (Formerly Operating as a Rooter-Man Franchisee) in Chattanooga
Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical acquired America’s Plumbing & Sewer, formerly operating as a Rooter-Man franchisee in Chattanooga.CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, one of Tennessee’s largest providers of residential and commercial service & repair, celebrated its new location in Chattanooga. This addition, preceded by the purchase of Chattanooga Heating & Air, will allow Hiller to broaden its service area and better serve the community of Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, Northern Alabama, and Georgia.
The new location at 7339 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421, has already begun delivering an exceptional customer experience to local homeowners. In addition to carrying forward his mission to provide superior plumbing service and repairs, Hiller will deliver heating, cooling, and electrical offerings to these clients. Apart from filling the vacancies on the managerial team, Hiller will be hiring experienced and novice service technicians, installers, and customer support representatives in the future.
Like Rooter-Man, Hiller in Chattanooga is a trusted name for residential and commercial consumers. Since 1990, Hiller has grown to include over 480 trucks and 630 team members across 14 locations and four states. Hiller’s growing resources provide essential benefits, like industry-leading training and education, 24/7 emergency services, advanced scheduling, and a 100%-satisfaction-guarantee of “Happy You’ll Be, or the Service is Free!” to homeowners. An additional benefit for homeowners is the Happy Hiller Club, which offers exclusive benefits and discounts to its members.
Local Chattanooga families can expect to enjoy this same experience for years to come.
Jimmy Hiller, CEO & president at Hiller, has built an extraordinarily successful, multi-state business on a simple yet powerful concept: “Care is Our Core ValueTM.” He said, “America’s Plumbing & Sewer has established a reputation for treating customers well and providing an exceptional standard of service. It is an honor to carry their mission forward and welcome these clients to our Happy Hiller family.”
Jake Self, Hiller’s Chattanooga General Manager, echoes these sentiments. “We are so proud to be a part of this vibrant community and have loved serving our neighbors here in Chattanooga so far. We look forward,” he continued, “to continuing to help and serve you in the months and years to come.”
For service appointments, local clients can contact the Chattanooga branch online at HappyHiller.com or via phone at 423-299-6110.
