Mediation Training Institute, ADR Notable Utilize Innovative Technology Enhancing Workplace Conflict Management Training
EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. PETERSBURG (FL) and COLUMBUS (OH), April 28, 2022: The Mediation Training Institute (MTI) at Eckerd College, the foremost provider of training, certification and consulting in workplace conflict management and mediation, and ADR Notable, the leading case and practice management platform for dispute resolution professionals, announced a new partnership that will revolutionize skills training for mediators, human resources managers and other conflict management professionals.
Key elements of the proprietary MTI training program, methodology and materials will be integrated into the ADR Notable platform, making it easy and seamless for MTI practitioners to carry newly acquired skills back with them into professional mediation settings. Successful conflict management training can save companies tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars each year by avoiding the high costs of organizational conflict.
“Research shows that students generally, including those in corporate training programs, lose an average of 90% of what they’ve learned after one week. By configuring our proprietary training lessons right into ADR Notable, we’ve solved that problem for MTI graduates,” said Terry Marschall, Senior Faculty Consultant and Master Trainer for MTI. “Our clients will be invited to an automated case management tool that continuously reinforces new mediation skills and guides them through the process whenever they need to apply the best practices we teach.”
“I admire the outstanding work done by the MTI organization and its Master Trainers,” said Gary Doernhoefer, ADR Notable Founder. “We’re thrilled that ADR Notable technology will provide MTI’s clients access to a powerful roadmap for success that they’ll take back to their workplaces to put their training into practice. Our partnership is the first to combine state-of-the-art mediation training with software for subsequent practical application into one package. It can pay for itself very quickly by ensuring that MTI graduates are able to recall and apply the skills and processes they learned throughout every step of resolving internal disputes.”
MTI will introduce the ADR Notable platform to trainees in future courses as well as to its existing clients. ADR Notable will help current mediation practitioners appreciate the opportunity to expand their practices into workplace conflict management by taking the MTI training. Together, they will create a better way to learn and apply dispute resolution skills in the workplace.
About ADR Notable
ADR Notable is a SAAS technology platform designed specifically to support the dispute resolution practitioner while they use the uniquely human skills their job requires. The platform is intuitive and adaptable, providing tools to help at every stage of the dispute resolution process from intake to billing and file management. With CRM features for managing the business of dispute resolution, the ADR Notable platform is the perfect single solution for individual case management and full firm administration, all in one tool purpose-built for dispute resolution. For more information, visit adrnotable.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.
About MTI at Eckerd College
MTI at Eckerd College is the foremost provider of training, certification, licensing and consulting in workplace conflict management and mediation. MTI’s programs help practitioners to develop skills in mediation and conflict resolution that positively impact workplace relationships, productivity and efficiency. MTI’s expertly designed learning methodology includes programs for coaches, mediators and trainers including the Certified Workplace Mediator and Trainer, as well as the Conflict Dynamics Profile (CDP), a behaviorally-based assessment that helps individuals identify how they respond to conflict. Going beyond training, MTI helps clients strategically manage conflict to improve organizational effectiveness and profitability.
Sydney Riddle
