Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,070 in the last 365 days.

Capitol Ceremony Honors 15 Inductees into Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Capitol Ceremony Honors 15 Inductees into Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

April 28, 2022

TALLAHASSEE – Fifteen Florida Veterans were inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame before a capacity crowd at the Florida Capitol on April 27. Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell presided over the ceremony for the members of the Class of 2021. The class was the ninth class to enter the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.‎

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously to ‎induct the 15 Veterans into the ‎Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during the March 29 Cabinet Meeting.

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military veterans ‎who, ‎through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a ‎significant ‎contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public ‎service or other pursuits. It ‎is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses ‎on post-military contributions to the ‎State of Florida. ‎

Class of 2021 inductees include:‎

  • Robert Adelhelm, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret) – Jacksonville
  • Bishop Dr. Douglas Alexander ‎Sr., U.S. Army Veteran – Hernando
  • Thomas Bowman, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret) – Spring Hill
  • Robert D. Chelberg, Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Ret) – North Palm Beach
  • William W. Francis II, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret) – Tallahassee
  • Michael W. Hartford, Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret) – Ellenton
  • Daniel V. Hughes, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran – Palm Coast
  • Rep. Stan Jordan, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Jacksonville
  • Ray A. Quinn, Sergeant Major, U.S. Army (Ret) – St. Augustine
  • Darryl J. Reyes, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Tampa
  • Frederick Robinson, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran – Apopka
  • Gill Ruderman, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Bradenton
  • William D. Salter, U.S. Army Veteran – Milton
  • Harry O. “Skip” Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Viera
  • William David Wilson, U.S. Air Force Veteran – Tallahassee

You just read:

Capitol Ceremony Honors 15 Inductees into Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.