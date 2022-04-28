Capitol Ceremony Honors 15 Inductees into Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

April 28, 2022

TALLAHASSEE – Fifteen Florida Veterans were inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame before a capacity crowd at the Florida Capitol on April 27. Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell presided over the ceremony for the members of the Class of 2021. The class was the ninth class to enter the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.‎

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously to ‎induct the 15 Veterans into the ‎Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during the March 29 Cabinet Meeting.

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military veterans ‎who, ‎through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a ‎significant ‎contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public ‎service or other pursuits. It ‎is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses ‎on post-military contributions to the ‎State of Florida. ‎

Class of 2021 inductees include:‎