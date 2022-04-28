Maine Dental Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to dental care professionals

Having partners who share in our values and commitment to compliance is critical to the success of our business.” — Matt DiBlasi, President

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider Abyde announces their latest partnership with Maine Dental Association (MDA), offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to MDA’s members.

With the increase in HIPAA violations for dental practices so far this year, the latest partnership between Maine Dental Association and Abyde encourages individual practices to prioritize their compliance programs. As Abyde leads with education, MDA members can take advantage of Master Classes focused on the trendiest industry education in conjunction with a team of dedicated HIPAA experts and revolutionary software.

Abyde’s approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“We are excited to add Maine Dental Association to our roster of partners ,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “Having partners who share in our values and commitment to compliance is critical to the success of our business. We look forward to sharing our expertise with the members of Maine Dental for years to come!”

“The MDA is excited to have Abyde as a Preferred Business Partner,” said Dr. David Kerr, MDA Board of Directors treasurer. “It is a very easy tool to use and helps your practice be sure it’s HIPAA compliant. And the people are great to work with.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Maine Dental Association

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, go to www.medental.org.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com