Twin Falls Chamber Business Day Trade Show 2022Apr28

StartApril 28, 2022 4:00 PM MSTEndApril 28, 2022 8:00 PM MST

Join the Twin Falls Chamber Business Day Trade Show Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. MT at the Fieldhouse & Event Center in Twin Falls.

Learn more.

Twin Falls Chamber Business Day Trade Show 2022Apr28

