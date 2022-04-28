TDHCA announces Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications for wait-list to open May 2
(AUSTIN) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has announced the opening of its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program will begin on Monday, May 2. Beginning at 8 a.m., the Department will accept pre-applications for placement on the program’s wait-list. TDHCA’s HCV program provides funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay a portion of monthly rent for qualifying households in 34 Texas counties. Complete and submit pre-applications by visiting https://www.waitlistcheck.com/application/form.php?ID=3087-TX901, beginning at 8 a.m. (CST), Monday, May 2 through 5 p.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Of the pre-applications received, TDHCA will use a lottery system to randomly select 500 applicants for placement on the wait-list. The lottery number will also determine the applicant’s place on the waiting list. TDHCA’s voucher program operates only in a 34-county area (https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/section-8/docs/ServiceAreas.pdf).
To qualify, applicants must be very low income, which means their gross annual income must be at or below 50% of the area median income (AMI). However, 75% of the households TDHCA will serve must be extremely low income, which means their gross annual income must be at or below 30% of the AMI. Individuals with questions about the process or have a disability that prevents them from applying online can call 800-237-6500.
Applications must be submitted through the online portal; no mailed, faxed, hand-delivered or emailed applications will be accepted.
For more information visit https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/section-8/announcements.htm.
