VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Implores Floridians to Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic by Participating in National Drug Take Back Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is imploring Floridians to help fight the opioid epidemic by participating in the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can fall into the wrong hands and fuel addiction, or even result in an overdose. Many people may not be aware of the dangers associated with unused prescriptions or how to properly dispose of medications. Drug take back days help inform the public about the dangers of opioid misuse and provide citizens with free, local and safe drop-off locations. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “National Drug Take Back Day is a great opportunity for Floridians to help us end the opioid crisis and save lives. To participate, Floridians should identify expired and unused medications and bring them to a drop-off location this Saturday. This simple step can help us save lives and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”The 22nd Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. During that time, Floridians can properly dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs, controlled substances or vaping products. Drop-off locations will be set up across the state.The DEA coordinates drug take back days with state and local law enforcement. Floridians can learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by visiting TakeBackDay.DEA.gov.Last October, on the 21st National Drug Take Back Day, Floridians disposed more than 32,000 pounds of prescription drugs and other materials—a more than 12% increase from the previous National Drug Take Back Day in April 2021. Law enforcement participation also increased more than 15% from April to October of 2021. To learn more, click here.The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration reported that more than 50% of youth, ages 12 to 17, who reported using drugs stated that the prescription drugs most recently misused were obtained from a friend or relative.For more information about the effects of the opioid crisis, and to find a list of year-round drug drop-off locations, visit DoseOfRealityFL.com—the statewide, comprehensive resource that provides information and resources about opioid misuse.
You just read:
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Implores Floridians to Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic by Participating in National Drug Take Back Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.