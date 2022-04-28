Idaho Travel Council Announces May MeetingApr28

Submit Release
Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.287.0781 laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces May Meeting 

BOISE, Idaho (April 28, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet in Garden City in The Riverside Hotel ballroom (2900 W. Chinden Blvd.) on Thursday, May 5, 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (MDT).

On Thursday, the Council will hear an update on lodging collections, research results from Dean Runyan Associates and Longwoods International and grant presentations. On Friday, Grant presentations will continue, and scope of work updates and any new business will be addressed.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

