Wasserman Music Acquires Paradigm's U.K. Live Music Business, Expanding Global Client Roster and European Footprint

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a deal that expands both the agency’s global client roster and its European footprint, Wasserman Music has completed an acquisition of Paradigm Music UK’s live music representation business. The addition of the London-based team to Wasserman Music reunites the British team with their longtime colleagues in North America, and grows the agency's global reach as it continues to build and develop its roster of world-renowned artists.

As part of the deal, U.K. partners Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder and James Whitting have joined the Wasserman Music Managing Executive team. Since founding CODA Agency in 2002, the London-based partners have built Europe's leading agency business for music talent. CODA partnered with Paradigm in 2014 and fully came under the Paradigm name in 2019. With two dozen agents and a total staff of 72 people, they represent a world-class roster of artists in pop, rock, electronic, hip hop and beyond for touring and brand partnerships. Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa was a minority partner in the company.

“I am incredibly proud to reunite Alex, Dave, James, Tom and their team with the full force of our Wasserman Music group,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairman and CEO of Wasserman. “They not only persevered through a once in a lifetime pandemic, but prioritized their clients and partnerships in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to talent. With this group now under one banner, we now have a truly scalable and serviceable global music practice and look forward to strengthening our platform together.”

"We couldn't be more excited to be back under the same name as our longtime partners in London," said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Marty Diamond. "We share common values and a deep commitment to artist development, and with live music coming back huge this year, we're confident that together we can secure the health, success and growth of our clients' careers throughout the world. We have persevered and continued to excel in our global efforts during this incredibly challenging time, and we have worked closely through it all to provide continuous service to our clients."

London partner Tom Schroeder said, "The pandemic was incredibly testing for the industry. It really made us all look at everything we have achieved and where we were going. What we saw in Wasserman was a company very different from others – dynamic, fast-moving, open, and honest. The commitment from our staff was incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud and determined to continue our journey. Casey and his team are the most ambitious we have ever met, and their reach and vision is inspiring. We have always seen ourselves as the alternative, and that fits better today than ever before."

Sam Gores, majority shareholder of Paradigm Music UK, stated “The UK music partners are an exceptional group, and we congratulate them on this new chapter.” Paradigm will continue its collaboration with Wasserman Music through the shared representation of music clients in film, television, theatre, and publishing.

Wasserman Music launched in April 2021 with the acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music representation business. The passionate, entrepreneurial agents at Wasserman Music are long-term artist development strategists who build significant, global platforms for the world's most impactful artists. Leveraging their own experience and expertise, alongside the resources and connections of the wider Wasserman family, their aim is to transform and advance artists' careers.

Wasserman Music's roster now includes globally represented artists Baby Keem, Bastille, Billie Eilish, Brent Faiyaz, Disclosure, Drake, Frank Ocean, Fred again.., Imagine Dragons, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Liam Gallagher, Louis Tomlinson, Normani, ODESZA, Old Dominion, Pharrell, Sia, Skrillex, Sturgill Simpson, SZA, Turnstile, Wet Leg and Zedd, among many others.

With the U.K. client roster merging into Wasserman Music, the agency now also handles international representation outside North America for artists including Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, My Chemical Romance, PinkPantheress, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn, Sean Paul, Shawn Mendes, Take That and X Ambassadors.

The addition of a Wasserman Music office in London adds to Wasserman's unparalleled network of global connections and expertise, operating across more than 30 offices in 14 countries on three continents. Throughout its 20-year history, Wasserman has deliberately and strategically grown its worldwide presence through both targeted acquisitions and organic growth, establishing itself as one of the world's leading companies in the areas of brands and properties consultancy, sports talent representation, and music artist representation.

Wasserman was represented by McGuireWoods as U.S. counsel and Clarke Willmott as U.K. counsel.

Paradigm was represented by Venable LLP as U.S. counsel and Osborne Clarke as U.K. counsel.

ABOUT WASSERMAN MUSIC

Wasserman Music represents a world-class roster of artists for live performance, touring, brand partnerships and beyond, empowering them to create culture and impact audiences globally. The passionate, entrepreneurial team at Wasserman Music are long-term artist development strategists who build significant, global platforms for the world's most influential artists. Wasserman Music is a division of Wasserman, a partner to the world's most iconic sports figures, musical artists, brands, and properties.