Keys of the Kingdom - Bible Journaling Ministry in Hillsborough County, FL
Tools for "Creatively Meditating" on God's Word
Bible Journaling is Creatively Meditating on God's Word.”UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Bryant, the owner of Keys of the Kingdom creates and shares tools for people to use in "Creatively Meditating" on God's Word through her ministry.
— Sara Bryant
Sara creates and offers mainly digital printables on her website and also via her Etsy shop. She also has a journal you can purchase on Amazon as well as a few other physical products such as t-shirts, stickers, and journals.
Through Keys of the Kingdom, Sara shares how Bible Journaling has helped her fall in love with Jesus all over again.
She also loves to share about how God brought her through the most difficult time in her life, the loss of her first child, Faith. You will love all that Sara has to offer if you are looking for a creative way to dig deeper into the Word of God!
Do you enjoy crafting and or journaling? Are you looking for a more effective way of studying God's Word? If you said yes to both of these questions then Bible Journaling is for you! You do not need a lot of expensive supplies to do Bible Journaling. All you need to start is a notebook and a pencil. You can also use colored pencils, stickers, paint, or any other art media you prefer. Start by going to your favorite verse and just writing it out. What parts stand out to you? Highlight those. Draw a picture that represents a part of the scripture to you. Use stickers that represent a part of the scripture to you. Use colored pencils to underline the main ideas. Do whatever it is that will help you hide God's Word in your heart. I find myself many times recalling a journaling page that I have created and recalling the scripture verse or story that I journaled about.
Most people learn better through visual aids. This is the reason that Bible Journaling is a PERFECT way to combine art and scripture to help you put God's Word where it belongs, in your heart!
Sara Bryant
Keys of the Kingdom
sara@keys-of-the-kingdom.com
