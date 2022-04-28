Pickcel helps Middle East's biggest telecom provider Etisalat deliver digital signage solutions to 12000+ SMBs
Pickcel’s collaboration with Etisalat will have a deep impact on the business landscape of Asia and MENA in the long run.
With this collaboration, we have been able to democratize the use of screens. This is how change happens when things become accessible to all. It feels great to be a part of this change.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickcel, the leading global digital signage software brand, has yet again remedied the burning pain point of thousands of small and medium businesses (SMBs): how to attract potential buyers without costing an arm and a leg.
This time, fortune has been drawn in favor of the Etisalat customers; Etisalat is an Emirati telecom provider with more than 3 lac SMB subscribers in Asia and MENA alone.
In 2020, when Etisalat launched a program to deliver bundled ICT solutions to its business customers, it tied up with Pickcel to build an integrated digital signage solution as part of the highly-anticipated Business Edge Platform.
Pickcel hosted its digital signage software from the Bahrain AWS server to provide more efficiency. The software brand also designed a dedicated admin portal that allowed a bird's eye view of all the active customers using the software and their screen network size.
Since the telecom partner was only integrating the signage solution, they had no in-house team to support the SMB customers. Pickcel extended its managed services to support the customer in ways like:
● Training customers to operate the digital signage software.
● Helping users onboard the application seamlessly.
● Resolving queries through in-app chat support.
● Building a solid customer relationship through continuous communication on software updates, content inspiration, and more ideas.
Currently, the Pickcel software empowers more than twelve thousand small and medium scale businesses to promote their products, run homespun advertisements, dynamically announce offers and discounts, run in-store entertainment, and manage their billing counter queues. Pickcel rolls out 750+ screen licenses to the Etisalat business customers every month.
"For the longest time, only the big players in the market have had the bucks to afford eyeball-grabbing publicity stunts," states Pickcel CoFounder Basudev Saha. "With this collaboration, we have been able to democratize the utilization of screens for business. Now, if you see, you will find small cafes and even the local convenience stores using digital signage displays for advertisements and internal communication. This is how change happens when things become accessible to all. It feels great to be a driver of this change."
Key features of the Pickcel software:
● It's cloud-based software, meaning any business can quickly scale up or scale down its digital signage network within seconds. There is no need for any
heavy artillery IT infrastructure.
● The software gives accessibility. Users can log in from any remote server and control their business screen content; they can add new screens to the
network, create content, and update their screens with fresh content- all from anywhere and anytime.
● The software offers a batch of free content apps like live weather, AQI, news, stock market app, RSS feeds, Google Suite integrations, social media
integrations, digital product catalogs, digital menu boards, text scroller, and many more.
● The Pickcel software supports multimedia content playback, allowing businesses to run static images, videos, and dynamic live feeds all at once.
● The digital signage content management system has an in-built content scheduler and an integrated content designer.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading SaaS brand specializing in digital signage solutions. The company has many of the biggest retail and corporate enterprises (some Fortune 500 corporations) as its clients. The brand offers rich features at affordable ranges, making it one of the most cosmopolitan and sought-after brands. Pickcel has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA).
