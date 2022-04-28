Microtek International meets ambitious 26% growth in FY 2021-22 with new verticals
The company recorded a turnover of Rs. 1700cr in FY 2021-22.NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microtek – One of India’s most trusted brands continued to surge ahead with its impressive success, clocking 26% growth in the fiscal year 2021-2022. The company recorded a turnover of Rs. 1700cr in FY 2021-22.
Banking on the overwhelming success of the past few years coupled with the expansion of its product lines, Microtek has set a growth target of more than 50% for FY 2022-23.
“I am very proud to say that in spite of the challenges induced by the pandemic, we have expanded our business and taken care of all of our employees who continue to remain the backbone of our entity. We are the number one UPS and inverter brand in the country. While we will continue to build on these categories to further enhance our position in the market, our focus would be on our newer categories including solar, electrical, and healthcare to serve consumer needs in these categories as well” said Mr. Subodh Gupta, CMD, Microtek International Private Limited.
Whilst, the last two years have seen almost every industry in the world suffer setbacks, due to severe disruptions in manufacturing and supply-chain activities due to the several measures such as lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments all over the world. However, Microtek has forayed into new segments like healthcare and solar power and expanded its footprint in India as well as an exporter to 20+ countries
The company entered the burgeoning healthcare market of India with the manufacturing of products including blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, thermometers,etc. In order to meet the growing demand for oxygen concentrators, it has also begun manufacturing ‘Made in India’ oxygen concentrators last year. Microtek has supplied 7500 Oxygen Concentrators to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) under PM CARES, further boosting the Government of India’s ambitious initiatives including ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
“We wanted to cater to the market’s growing demands and serve the Covid-ridden patients since second wave. Our objective was to reduce the price of concentrators and make them easily accessible through indigenous manufacturing by an Indian company for its country. The response from the market has been overwhelming,” added Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Dy.CMD, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.
With its objective to offer world-class products, Microtek has invested heavily in its manufacturing and R&D facilities. The company has state-of-the-art Integrated Manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh and Vishakhapatnam that house various advanced machines like the Automatic Laser Diameter Controller, Online High Voltage Testing Facilities, Fully Automatic Magnetic Test Machines, and other world's best automatic machines.
“We truly believe in the old adage of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e the world is one family. We shall be focusing on the export market going ahead as we truly believe that our competitively priced products should be vastly available in global markets too. shared Mr. Subodh Gupta, CMD, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.
Microtek has also ventured into the electrical products segment in 2019. It presently manufactures high-quality wires and cables, circuit protection devices like MCBs, isolators, RCCBs, distribution boards, off-load changeover switches, and rewireable fuse switch units. It also offers various types of voltage stabilizers besides accessories like search operators and multiplugs.
As the globe is moving more and more toward renewable energy, Microtek sees immense potential in the solar energy solutions market. Today the company has the distinction of being one of the fastest-growing solar energy products brands in India.
Microtek offers a complete range of On-Grid & Off-Grid Rooftop Solar Solutions. A measurement of the rapid strides that the company is making in the green energy market, Microtek is implementing more than 40,000 Rooftop sites per year by engaging with its channel partners.
About us
Microtek – The Powerhouse of Power Products
Microtek is a leader in the power product market of India. It is the most trusted & preferred Power Product brand in India. No wonder its the organization’s best-in-class products that have helped to achieve the position of India's most trusted & preferred brand. Being a manufacturer along with the technological innovator aided the organization to be the pioneer in the power backup industry of the India Market, Microtek stands tall as an epitome in the space with its capability of making reliable and latest technology incorporated products that are well accepted and appreciated by household consumers & the industrial sector across the globe. Under the aegis of Mr. Subodh Gupta (CMD) and Mr. Saurabh Gupta (Dy. CMD), the firm has etched a name for itself as one of the most dedicated, reliable, and affordable power product manufacturers across five continents.
With the motto of ‘Technology We Need, Technology We Create & Technology We Live’, Microtek strives to constantly innovate and upgrade its products to become the most recognized brand in the industry. “For us, innovation and customer satisfaction are the most important factors. To achieve our goals, we have always worked to develop advanced technologies & innovative methods with our expert teams. It is not just the R&D, manufacturing or sales that we focus on; we endeavor to excel in everything including distribution, marketing, and most importantly customer service,” states Mr. Subodh Gupta.
MICROTEK has modern in-house comprehensive R&D, comprising of a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals. Their Research and Development wing is fully equipped with latest design software, development hardware with testing and field condition simulation equipments.
Microtek has built a household name for itself with its premium quality crafted to cater to unique requirements of its consumers and it also serves customers worldwide.
Anjuli Pathak
H2O Communication
email us here