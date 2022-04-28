Hoyer Writes Third Letter to House Sergeant at Arms, Urges Ban on Firearms in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) sent a third letter to the House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker, calling again for a ban on the use of firearms in the U.S. Capitol. The letter, sent last night, follows two previous letters to the Capitol Police Board asking for clarity around firearm safety in the Capitol Complex.

In the first letter, Leader Hoyer urged the Board to brief Members and clarify for all that, with the exception of law enforcement, the possession of firearms is not permitted outside of Members’ ability to possess firearms in their personal offices. The second letter asked that, in addition to such a briefing, the Board assess whether a complete ban on firearms in the U.S. Capitol building, in the House office buildings, in other House facilities, and on the grounds could be implemented as well as that it take a number of concrete steps to ensure that Members and visitors understand the rules about firearm safety. Responding to recent Member concerns about the prevalence of firearms, the third letter calls for further clarity around a ban on firearms in the U.S. Capitol Complex. From the letter:

“I write to ask that you share with me your view on how the security of the Capitol complex can be enhanced and, specifically, the question of whether the Capitol Complex ought to be made a fully gun-free zone, outside of Capitol Police and other authorized law enforcement. Right now, some aspects of existing regulation concerning the possession of firearms in the Capitol Complex or on its grounds are unclear or ambiguous in the understanding of some Members, who believe they have a right to carry personal firearms in these spaces, including committee rooms where they are engaged in committee business.” Leader Hoyer’s letter goes on to say, “[i]n light of the disturbing news that a Member was detained by police for a second time yesterday at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, after again trying to bring a loaded firearm onto a commercial flight, it is essential that we have a clear and unambiguous policy in place regarding gun safety in the Capitol Complex and grounds. This matter concerns the safety and wellbeing of every individual who serves in Congress, who works in the legislative branch, who visits his or her representative’s office, who tours the historic U.S. Capitol, and who stands guard here as part of the Capitol Police or other law enforcement agency.”

