Rhino Play’s Brand New Platinum Shelter For The Queen’s 70th Jubilee

COMMEMORATING the Queen’s 70th Jubilee, Rhino Play has designed a brand new Platinum Shelter, perfect for schools, businesses and local communities.NEWTON ABOTT, DEVPM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Platinum Shelter will have the 70th Jubilee and a crown engraved above the entrance to the shelter, made using high-quality treated timber for a long-lasting attractive feature. To represent the ten decades of Queen Elizabeth’s life the shelter has been designed with ten slides, seats can be installed along each side, or left empty if preferred.
Our range of shelters makes fantastic additions to any school or community park, providing a comfortable area, protected from the elements for parents to wait in, have lunch or use as an outdoor classroom.
While typically 4m in diameter, Rhino Play can manufacture the Platinum Shelter to bespoke measurements and requirements, including installing chalkboards, a frame table, notice board and solid sides. The Platinum Shelter can be installed anywhere, and internal flooring can be fitted to prevent muddy floors. With a variety of floorings that can be installed, your Platinum Shelter can be transformed into a fantastic outdoor meeting, eating or learning space. Flooring options include:
Artificial Grass
Decking
Wet Pour
Rubber Mulch
Rhino Play can supply and install a bespoke, or standard Platinum Shelter in your commercial playground. To find out more, or book your free site visit today, contact our friendly sales team at info@rhinoplay.co.uk
Who Are Rhino Play?
Rhino Play (SW) works closely with schools, communities and local businesses in and around the South West. Helping to encourage children to learn through play in a safe and engaging environment, by specialising in creating high-quality playground equipment.
Rhino Play has been designing, installing and maintaining commercial playground equipment for almost ten years. In that time Rhino Play’s fantastic and unique playground equipment has helped develop thousands of children in their physical health and mental health as well as their cognitive and social skills, through climbing, swinging and playing on the fantastic range of climbing frames, trim trails, adventure climbers and many more. To see our full range of playground equipment, visit our Rhino Play website
“At Rhino Play we work hard to ensure all children have a fun and safe playground or park to play, socialise and ignite their imaginations in. We work exclusively with the businesses, schools and parishes in and around our local community to create unique and bespoke play creations, designed to challenge and encourage children of all abilities.” - Stuart Hunt, Rhino Play’s Head of Sales, Advice and Design.
