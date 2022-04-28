Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,040 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Behavior Analyst for Defrauding Medicaid

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Behavior Analyst for Defrauding Medicaid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit today announced the arrest of an Indian River County resident for Medicaid fraud. Michael Jacob Rothman worked for a home health care agency and provided behavior analyst services to three Medicaid recipients, all three with disabilities and two being children. Rothman submitted timesheets for services never provided, stealing nearly $12,000 from the Medicaid program.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Falsifying timesheets to receive thousands of dollars from Medicaid jeopardizes the integrity of the healthcare program and ultimately harms taxpayers. I’m proud of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for stopping this fraudulent scheme and ensuring the suspect charged with stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars faces justice.”

According to an investigation by MFCU, a parent of one of the children noticed incorrect information on a Medicaid online portal. The parent saw Medicaid bills for services not provided to her son. After further investigation, MFCU found that Rothman cheated three victims out of services by billing the Medicaid program for four months on 16 alleged visits to patients.

Rothman faces one count of Medicaid provider fraud, organized fraud and grand theft, all third-degree felonies and punishable up to a term of five years. The State Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

# # #

The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. From January 2019 to the present, Attorney General Moody’s MFCU has obtained more than $112 million in settlements and judgments.

The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $27,734,297 for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $20,800,724. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,933,573 and is funded by Florida.

You just read:

Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Behavior Analyst for Defrauding Medicaid

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.