Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Behavior Analyst for Defrauding Medicaid
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Behavior Analyst for Defrauding Medicaid
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Falsifying timesheets to receive thousands of dollars from Medicaid jeopardizes the integrity of the healthcare program and ultimately harms taxpayers. I’m proud of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for stopping this fraudulent scheme and ensuring the suspect charged with stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars faces justice.”
According to an investigation by MFCU, a parent of one of the children noticed incorrect information on a Medicaid online portal. The parent saw Medicaid bills for services not provided to her son. After further investigation, MFCU found that Rothman cheated three victims out of services by billing the Medicaid program for four months on 16 alleged visits to patients.
Rothman faces one count of Medicaid provider fraud, organized fraud and grand theft, all third-degree felonies and punishable up to a term of five years. The State Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. From January 2019 to the present, Attorney General Moody’s MFCU has obtained more than $112 million in settlements and judgments.
The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $27,734,297 for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $20,800,724. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,933,573 and is funded by Florida.