Renowned IP Expert Christian Gordon-Pullar Joins Sagacious ‘Future of IP’ Global Advisory Council

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest IP research and consulting firms globally, is delighted to announce that Christian Gordon-Pullar has joined as a member of its ‘Future of IP’ Global Advisory Council.

Comprised of some prominent names in the intellectual property industry, the Sagacious ‘Future of IP’ Global Advisory Council informs and enables the roadmap for Sagacious IP to address emerging global IP challenges encountered by IP-rich, tech-driven organizations, law firms, and other customers served by Sagacious IP in the intellectual properties ecosystem.

Christian Gordon-Pullar is a seasoned intellectual asset manager, global IP strategist, and information technology (IT) specialist, who has served as a Board member for numerous investment companies and banking subsidiaries and as General Counsel or Head of IP for banks and healthcare or tech venture capital startups. He has worked extensively with companies in IT/software, supply chain, biotechnology, biosciences, pharmaceutical and financial domains.

Taking up on this new association, Christian Gordon-Pullar highlighted, “In a world increasingly driven by intangible assets, patents, trade secrets, and brand-related IP are driving investor interests and, in some cases, their valuations. I am delighted to join the “Future of IP Global Advisory Council” of Sagacious IP. They have a track record of providing a full range of quality IP services, analytics, and due diligence at affordable prices for startups, SMEs, and global multinationals.”

Faiz Wahid, who leads Global Partnerships at Sagacious IP, commented, “Sagacious IP has always spearheaded the IP industry by leveraging its meticulous research competency to deliver a full range of IP services. Mr. Gordon-Pullar’s deep experience in IP across industries and geographies will help us look beyond the obvious trajectory in the IP industry and prepare for the changes that are unfolding globally.”

The Sagacious ‘Future of IP’ Global Advisory Council was established to aid the company in leading the change in the intellectual property space. It advises Sagacious IP’s leadership in strategizing the firm’s direction and shaping the future of the IP industry. All council members are renowned IP experts boasting considerable years of global experience.

