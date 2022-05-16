Fenerbahçe Sport Club Scores Against Unauthorized Access with Ericom Software ZTEdge Zero Trust Network Access
Ericom Software’s ZTEdge platform provides the simple, secure and reliable access our users need, while ensuring full visibility for admins and our security team.”LONDON, UK, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced today that Fenerbahçe, one of the largest multi-sport clubs in Turkey and owner of the Fenerium retail chain, has adopted Ericom’s ZTEdge Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution to enable secure access to on-premises and hosted apps and data for users working remotely.
— Fatih Yıldırım, IT Manager, Fenerbahçe
Fenerbahçe selected the ZTEdge Zero Trust Network Access solution to enable employees and contract workers to securely access apps such as SAP and the admin portals of Fenerbahçe and Fenerium websites, while protecting the organization from unauthorized users and hackers. Fenerbahçe also needed full visibility into who was accessing the apps, when and from where.
“In Turkey and worldwide, interest – and passions – run high when it comes to sports teams, especially football,” said Fatih Yıldırım, IT Manager, Fenerbahçe. “As the country’s leading sports club, we need to be sure that access to our networks, apps and especially our websites are locked down, yet accessible to authorized users, wherever they’re working. Ericom Software’s ZTEdge platform provides the simple, secure and reliable access our users need, while ensuring full visibility for admins and our security team.”
ZTEdge, a flexible, affordable secure access service edge (SASE) platform, enforces the strong security controls and protections required by today’s businesses while enabling users to stay productive. To secure Fenerbahçe apps from brute force attacks and unauthorized access via stolen credentials, users authenticate through the company’s ZTEdge Web Security tenant, which routes access via dedicated permanent Fenerbahçe IP addresses on the ZTEdge cloud. App login pages are entirely blocked – even to authorized users – when accessed from any other IP address.
Once logged in, granular policies restrict each user’s activity and movement to only what is necessary to accomplish their work. Microsegmentation prevents authenticated users from moving laterally through on-premises networks and reduces attack surfaces by cloaking resources from view. ZTEdge dashboards provide continuous, fine-grained visibility into user behavior and network traffic and scheduled and/or on-demand audit reports.
“Today, almost every organization depends on a mix of SaaS and hosted apps. For midsize organizations that do not have deep bench strength, establishing, managing and monitoring Zero Trust procedures for users who are on-premises or working remotely to authenticate to each type of app creates a huge administrative burden,” said Ravi Pather, VP Sales, EME of Ericom Software. “We are pleased to support Fenerbahçe with a flexible, simple-to-use solution that is right-sized for their organization and provides the secure access and auditing they need in a single pane of glass.”
“As one of Turkey’s first system distributors to specialize in Zero Trust security solutions, we keep a keen eye out for cost-effective solutions that are right-sized for our customers, which are predominantly midsize organizations,” added Cem Sofuoğlu, founder of Rhisos Teknoloji, an Istanbul-based Ericom distributor. “In ZTEdge, we’ve found a flexible, modular SASE platform that is easily managed by small IT teams and enables our customers to add Zero Trust functionality at the pace that is right for them.”
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge SASE Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions protect tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide and leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the ZTEdge Global Cloud.
