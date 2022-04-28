RMSI Appoints Ravi Santhanam as Vice President – Business Development
RMSI Appoints Ravi Santhanam as Vice President – Business DevelopmentNEW JERSEY, NORTH AMERICA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey, North America, April 28, 2022: RMSI has expanded its global sales leadership team with the appointment of Ravi Santhanam as Vice President – Business Development. Ravi will be responsible for driving RMSI’s Utility business growth strategy across the world. Ravi will be based out of New Jersey, North America.
Ravi has 22 years of experience in the Energy and Utilities, Telecom, Media, and Manufacturing sectors. He specializes in developing new markets, new client acquisition, large account management, pre-sales, and business analysis. In his prior roles, he has worked with key tech organizations such as TCS and Cognizant, where he has a proven track record of setting up utility and telecom practices, acquiring strategic accounts, and building long-term trusted client relationships.
Commenting on his appointment, Anup Jindal, CEO & JMD, RMSI said, “With Ravi’s strong background and extensive market experience, I am confident that he will be able to strengthen our client relationships and achieve our growth aspirations for utility sector globally”.
“I am excited to be a part of the RMSI family & fantastic team, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to help build on a solid foundation developed over the last two decades. RMSI's Utility practice is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform their businesses for better customer experience, along with a sustainability focus," said, Ravi Santhanam, Vice President – Business Development.
About RMSI – Maximizing Business Value
RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure to government & funding agencies.
RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 5000 resources and is consistently ranked among the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state-of-the-art development centers in India, and six fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East, and Bahrain.
For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com.
