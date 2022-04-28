DHEC Urges South Carolinians to Use April 30 Drug Take Back Day Event to Dispose of Un-needed Prescription Medications

Keeping un-used prescription drugs out of homes helps prevent drug misuse

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 28, 2022 COLUMBIA, S.C. — With an alarming increase in drug overdose deaths since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30. Nearly 50 percent of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

This nationwide event is hosted biannually by the DEA and provides a responsible way for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused or fall into the wrong hands. In South Carolina, residents can drop off prescription medications at dozens of locations around the state from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

“With the significant increase in drug overdose deaths seen in South Carolina and the rest of the country, it’s never been more crucial to eliminate unneeded prescription medicines from homes,” said Emma Kennedy, director of DHEC's Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “Properly disposing of unused medications is a key step in preventing prescription drug misuse before it can put lives at risk. These National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a convenient way for South Carolinians to help keep their loved ones and communities safe.”

Take back locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations, provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more information about the April 30 drug take back day event, visit DHEC’s website or DEA.gov. There are also many locations that accept unused drugs year-round. The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) provides a map of these locations around the state at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety.

For information on opioid overdose prevention, the opioid antidote Naloxone, finding a recovery provider, pain management and overdose data, visit justplainkillers.com, which is managed by DAODAS. Additional information about DHEC opioid prevention programs is available at scdhec.gov/opioid-epidemic.

