DirectTrust Celebrates 10 Years of Initiatives to Advance Healthcare Interoperability
Identifies special class of Interoperability Heroes instrumental in its formationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectTrust celebrates 10 years of initiatives to advance the secure electronic exchange of protected health information with acknowledgements and new developments. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information.
“It’s been an exciting decade for DirectTrust and the electronic health information industry,” said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. “We are extremely pleased and proud of DirectTrust’s accomplishments during this time. We couldn’t have done it without the many agencies, companies, organizations, and individuals, who, like us, are committed to advancing interoperability and the foundation of Trust essential for its continuation. Our heartfelt thanks to all for making this a very robust 10 years.”
Since its formation in April 2012, DirectTrust has become a leading force in advancing the interoperable exchange of health information. Among its initiatives and accomplishments over the past 10 years are:
• Cooperative Agreement with the ONC (2013)
• Renewal of Cooperative Agreement with the ONC (2014)
• Formation of the Accredited Trust Anchor Bundle (2015)
• Becomes ANSI Standards Development organization (2019)
• Direct Standard becomes ANSI Standard (2020)
• Formation of the Event Notifications Consensus Body (2020)
• TIM+ becomes ANSI Standard (2021)
• Formation of Information Exchange for Human Services (2021)
• Creation of Interop Heroes recognition program (2021)
• Formation of Privacy-Enhancing Health Record Locator Systems Ecosystem (2022)
• Creation of Team Interop (2022)
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, DirectTrust created an Origin Story video to capture the stories, memories, and milestones of its formation and evolution. Additionally, DirectTrust acknowledges a special class of Interoperability Heroes who were instrumental in the organization’s formation and have made significant contribution to its growth. They are:
• Dr. John Blair, MedAllies
• Aneesh Chopra, CareJourney
• Don Jorgenson, Inpriva
• Dr. David Kibbe, The Kibbe Group
• Julie Maas, EMR Direct
• Dr. Luis Maas, EMR Direct
• Arien Malec, Change Healthcare
• Dr. David McCallie, Retired
• Greg Meyer, VMware
• Dr. Farzad Mostashari, Aledade
• Sean Nolan, Retired
• Scott Rea, DigitalTrust
• Wes Rishel, Retired
• Linda Van Horn, iShare Medical
The Origin Story video and additional information about the special class of Interop Heroes may be found here.
Additionally, DirectTrust created a Steps for Success infographic to assist new users of Direct Secure Messaging and a Let’s Talk About Fax video to bring awareness in a humorous way to Direct as an alternative to fax. These can be viewed, along with kudos and acknowledgements from DirectTrust’s industry participants and partners, and more, on the DirectTrust anniversary page.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit: https://directtrust.org.
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations, inc
+1 609-240-2766
email us here