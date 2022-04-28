Bold City Heating & Air Provides Preventive HVAC, A/C & Furnace Maintenance in Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is providing preventive maintenance services.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is now providing preventive HVAC, A/C & furnace maintenance in Jacksonville, Fla.

“We are always looking for ways to provide our customers with the best services possible and this is the latest way we’re doing so,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Bold City Heating & Air, Pilakovic said, specializes in preventative maintenance services in Jacksonville, Fla. and surrounding areas.

“We target those essential components that directly impact your budget, comfort, safety, and air quality,” Pilakovic explained, before adding, “By taking proactive strategies we promote the reliability, longevity, and peak performance of the HVAC system.”

Pilakovic reiterated that its NATE-certified technicians are highly trained, factory authorized, and well-versed in all makes, models, and types of heating and cooling systems.

“We are further qualified in a full range of indoor air quality accessories and duct services, including cleaning, sealing, and repair,” Pilakovic said.

Bold City Heating & Air, which has earned more than 600 five-star reviews on Google, also offers the Bold Club Preferred Customer Maintenance Plan. Individuals receive:

• Two System Maintenance & Cleaning Visits Per Year

• Surface Clean of Evaporator & Condenser Coils

• Priority Scheduling

• NO OVERTIME CHARGES

• 15% Discount on Parts, Labor, Filters & Accessories

• Unlimited FREE Service Calls / System Diagnostics (Mon-Fri)

• Apply Membership Cost Toward a New System

and more.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States