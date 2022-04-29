Three Cousins in Their 80s Find Their Roots in Hopewell, Virginia

Barbara Woodard, Betty Wolfe and Nancy Maloney with the painting of Appomattox Manor, which they purchased during their visit to Hopewell, Virginia. Appomattox Manor today

Following their genealogical trail, three ladies in their 80s have found their roots in Hopewell, Virginia. They are descendants of Captain Francis Epps.

I felt I was living a part of history. Our family had a big influence on the history of that area. I love history. I felt honored to be part of the Epps family.” — Barbara Woodard