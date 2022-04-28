#StopRussiaNOW billboards all around Europe
Dozens of billboards about Russia's aggression in Ukraine cruise across Europe. The #StopRussiaNOW campaign aims to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine.
We must stop Russia now and break through the wall of European indifference.”WROCłAW, LOWER SILESIA, POLAND, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #StopRussiaNOW billboards were spotted near the Colosseum and the Brandenburg Gate. They should remind that the war in Ukraine continues. Russian troops have killed 208 children and injured 386 kids. Everybody should help stop it.
— The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki
The campaign that shakes the politicians' conscience
According to the organizers, Western and Southern European countries want to go back to normality way too soon. #StopRussiaNOW billboards and digital ads should speak to the people’s conscience.
“Enough of maneuvering in helping Ukraine. Enough of dodging and blocking real help. Enough of a concession for a tyrant and murderer. We must stop Russia now and break through the wall of European indifference,” emphasized the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
The wake-up call for all Europeans
#StopRussiaNOW campaign is spreading wide and fast. The billboards have already arrived in Berlin and Rome. The message is addressed to the people of all EU countries and translated into eight languages (English, German, French, Italian, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Greek, and Dutch).
It is the wake-up targeting politicians, influencers, and ordinary people on all digital platforms and has reached 55 million users already. The campaign organizers also emphasize that the daily consumer choices matter. Each and all of us have the power to make a real change and provide real help to the Ukrainian people who suffer from the constant missile shelling and war crimes. Learn more on stoprussianow.eu.
The #StopRussiaNOW campaign is organized by the Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego.
