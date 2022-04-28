Adoption Of High-Speed Technology To Catalyze The Cellular M2M Market Growth Rate At 34%

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of technologies with high-speed internet and connectivity, such as 4G and 5G is expected to fuel the cellular M2M market growth in the forecast period. Wireless networking is becoming more common across industries as it is used to communicate with consumers and make operations more flexible. M2M communications can be carried out over wide area networks (WANs), which are enabled by cellular networks. 5G speed and reliability is expected to have a massive impact on M2M. For instance, the 5G services market is expected to increase from 69.39 million in 2020 to 177.87 million in 2025, thus supporting the growth of the market. Therefore, the adoption of high-speed internet and connectivity technologies, such as 4G and 5G is expected to drive the growth of the cellular machine-to-machine market.

North America was the largest region in the cellular M2M market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cellular M2M market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global cellular M2M market size is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2021 to $11.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The cellular M2M market share is expected to reach $29.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.4%.

Cellular M2M market trends include companies increasingly investing in integrating payment terminals to cater to the growing demand for mobile payments. The companies in the market are increasingly integrating flexible point of sale systems with fully integrated UX, to cater to the changing purchasing behavior. For instance, in 2020, Verizon Communications Inc., a US based cellular M2M company launched its new solution, Clover Flex, in partnership with Finserv, which is a mobile point-of-sale device that can enable touchless payments.

Major players covered in the global cellular M2M industry are Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile, Telefonica S.A., Aeris, China Telecom, 10T, Arm Holdings, Infineon, and Kore Wireless.

TBRC’s global cellular M2M market report is segmented by service into connectivity services, professional services, managed services, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), by application into asset tracking and monitoring, predictive maintenance, telemedicine, fleet management, warehouse management, industrial automation, smart meter, others, by end-user into healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, others.

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2022 – By Services (Connectivity Services, Professional Services, Managed Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Asset Tracking And Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Telemedicine, Fleet Management, Warehouse Management, Industrial Automation, Smart Meter), By End-User (Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Manufacturing, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cellular M2M market overview, forecast cellular M2M market size and growth for the whole market, cellular M2M market segments, geographies, cellular M2M market trends, cellular M2M market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

