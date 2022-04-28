Inside NYS Aging: Issue 2 (April 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 2 (April 2022)

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,188 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 2 (April 2022)
As I recently reflected in an editorial about Governor Hochul’s budget, "what's right for older adults is good for all New Yorkers." I marvel at the good work that you, your staff, and volunteers accomplish every day for New York's 4.6 million older adults.
I think of volunteers like Maggie Torres. I met Maggie recently during National Nutrition Month in March as she brought a nourishing meal to the Albany home of Michael McCormick, a participant in LifePath’s nutrition program. "It feels like I have a new family,” Maggie told Spectrum News about her work helping others.
Volunteers are connecting in so many important ways. Sometimes it's as simple as a picking up the phone. This month, we’re sharing new training tools to help your organization start up a Friendly Calls program that enlists volunteers in the effort to overcome social isolation.
Another way to see good work in action is by joining me at the upcoming Aging Concerns Unite Us (ACUU) conference in Albany on June 7 and 8. This truly world-class program brings together the brightest minds to support healthy aging. I hope to see you there – and learn more about the work you are doing for the good of New York’s older adults.
Sincerely,
Greg Olsen
Director
New York State Office for the Aging
Quick-Start Your ‘Friendly Calls’ Program to Help Older Adults
Do you have a Telephone Reassurance or Friendly Calls program? These volunteer-based initiatives are a great way to reach older adults who are isolated. NYSOFA has some new training materials to help you get started, thanks to our partnership with AgingNY, the New York State Department of Health, and DOROT. Read more.
Enhanced Multidisciplinary Teams (E-MDTs) assist in fighting elder abuse across the state. Watch this interview and read the latest in our Five Questions series to discover more about this important resource within New York's aging network. Allison Granata, Assistant Director for E-MDT Initiatives at Lifespan of Greater Rochester, took time to answer some questions about the program.
Aging Concerns Unite Us (ACUU) Conference: June 7-8, 2022
The Aging Concerns Unite Us conference is New York’s premier professional development conference for aging service professionals. The aging services industry looks to this conference for learning on a broad range of subjects: innovative programs, best practices, and policies to support healthy living for aging New Yorkers. Click here to see why nearly 500 aging service professionals attended last year.
If you work in aging services in NY and want to expand your horizons and network, YOU should attend ACUU!
Join the conversation during NYSOFA's Facebook Live events! Please consider sharing these events in your circles of influence.
2022 Food Safety and Sanitation Training Schedule Announced
The state is offering two virtual training opportunities for congregate and home-delivered meals staff, ensuring that safe and healthy meals are served as part of New York’s longstanding nutrition program. Find out more about the webinars and register today! What do nutrition/meals staff and volunteers do? Watch our video.
Sepsis is a life-threatening and urgent condition. It can escalate very quickly following any cause of infection, whether it's a small scrape or a more severe condition like pneumonia. Sepsis is the number-one cause of hospitalizations in the U.S., killing 270,000 Americans each year. Older adults are especially susceptible. Thankfully, sepsis is preventable. With early identification, up to 80 percent of sepsis deaths can be avoided.
90,000 Served by HIICAP, NY Connects Over Three-Month Period
As part of NYSOFA’s transparency plan, we’re publishing quarterly reports on the assistance provided to beneficiaries in core programs.
According to the latest reports, 36,522 beneficiaries were served by HIICAP from October 1 to December 31, 2021. Nearly half of beneficiaries (47%) were between the ages of 65 to 74. The top five areas of assistance were: Medicare Advantage (20,679); Medicare Part D (20,374); Medicaid (18,857); original Medicare (18,639); and Part D Low Income Subsidy (16,447).
NY Connects received 53,679 contacts during the same period. Over 32,000 individuals were age 60 and over. The top five areas of assistance were: Home Based Services (26,177); Insurance/Benefit Information and Counseling (20,845); Consumer and Caregiver Supports (17,224); Residential/Housing Options and Supports (17,212); and Nutrition (6,750).
County Spotlight
Local Offices for the Aging are on the front line during emergencies of all kinds. St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery details the county office for the aging's response to aid more than 100 older adults displaced by a high-rise fire in Ogdensburg, NY. County OFA staff joined emergency service providers and a tight-knit community that banded together to aid and comfort those affected by the fire.
NYSOFA would like to wish a happy retirement to Barbara Wazny, of the Division of Local Program Operations.
We'd like to extend a hearty welcome to Ron Lassonde and Victoria Rojas-Valencia to our Division of Finance and Administration; Lisbeth Irish, RD, to our Division of Local Program Operations; and Gina Cook in our Division of Policy, Programs, Planning & Outcomes.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end!
You just read:
