Inside NYS Aging: Issue 2 (April 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 2 (April 2022)

Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

As I recently reflected in an editorial about Governor Hochul’s budget, "what's right for older adults is good for all New Yorkers." I marvel at the good work that you, your staff, and volunteers accomplish every day for New York's 4.6 million older adults.

I think of volunteers like Maggie Torres. I met Maggie recently during National Nutrition Month in March as she brought a nourishing meal to the Albany home of Michael McCormick, a participant in LifePath’s nutrition program. "It feels like I have a new family,” Maggie told Spectrum News about her work helping others.

Volunteers are connecting in so many important ways. Sometimes it's as simple as a picking up the phone. This month, we’re sharing new training tools to help your organization start up a Friendly Calls program that enlists volunteers in the effort to overcome social isolation.

Another way to see good work in action is by joining me at the upcoming Aging Concerns Unite Us (ACUU) conference in Albany on June 7 and 8. This truly world-class program brings together the brightest minds to support healthy aging. I hope to see you there – and learn more about the work you are doing for the good of New York’s older adults.

Sincerely, Greg Olsen Director New York State Office for the Aging