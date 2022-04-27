Practical measures to promote Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation were considered

UZBEKISTAN, April 27 - On April 27 this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov held a meeting with Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic D.Amangeldiev.

During the meeting, ways to deepen Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations with an emphasis on economic and water-energy cooperation, progress of the agreements reached during the recent visit of the Government delegation of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan were discussed.

An agreement was reached on the organization of mutual visits agencies responsible ministries and departments of the two countries to develop new projects of industrial cooperation and trade contracts.

Further steps to expand industrial cooperation between manufacturers of the two countries in the production of agricultural machinery, cars and other areas were discussed.

The existing issues related to the implementation of joint projects in the field of transport and infrastructure, including the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway construction project were worked out. Joint measures were discussed to develop new transport and logistics routes passing through the territories of the two countries.

The parties also discussed the current state of implementation of the agreements reached during the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, and issues on the agenda of the next meeting of the Commission.

As a result of the meeting, further joint actions were identified to enhance cooperation in all areas of cooperation were considered.

Source: Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan